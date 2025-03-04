Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS assassinations are covert and few live through the attack. In my professional opinion Tony Hsieh was murdered by an AI BCPS from China CCP PLA.

Image source from 2009 when Tony was healthy and not part of ChinaCCP PLA 2016 BRAIN initiative via covert dosing with nanotechnology

https://www.flickr.com/photos/dhbook/5493462402/sizes/m/in/photostream/

Image of Tony after being attacked by CCP via BRAIN initiative nanotechnology and neurotechnology in an emaciated state in 2020

Image source Clark County District Court in 2020 Tony

Motives:

China CCP is trying to steal Taiwan (the old ruling party of China fled to Taiwan in the last world wars). Tony Hsieh family is from Taiwan Tony Hsieh was building an electronics prototyping fab in Las Vegas, NV. Tony Hsieh has influence with hundreds of millions of dollars. Tony Hsieh funded American startups in the order of hundreds to thousands with his wealth created from his work in Silicon Valley. Foxcon infiltrated Tony Hsieh downtown development project and his electronics prototyping project and sabotaged it (e.g. industrial nation state level espionage and theft).

Carbon Nanotubes utilized in weaponized nanotechnology https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Mstroeck

Carbon Nanotubes removed from my body.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanotechnology_in_warfare

Why does this murder hit home to me? I used to crash at Tony’s place at the Ogden in Las Vegas and networked with the mechanical engineer lead of the electronics fab who also worked at Makani wind and he and I then built the United States of America’s largest public access advanced prototyping facility in downtown Los Angeles, CA that then got attacked during the pandemic by CCP and infiltrated by CCP AI BCPS. Tony was a solid man, and China CCP AI BCPS successfully murdered him and thankfully failed to murder me due to reverse engineering and gut sense. CCP AI BCPS did a total surround and enclosed Tony, but he did not unplug and go off grid to figure out what was sabotaging him nor did he have the chemical engineering, chemistry, nanotechnology, materials science and chemistry background with electronics, cybersecurity and spectrum expertise that I have.

The news completely lied to everyone in America and in Taiwan because they are not educated in nanotechnology BRAIN neurotechnology unrestricted war.

Tony Hsieh was murdered by China CCP PLA and their proxies with high confidence level (99%). He did not lose his mind. He got dosed with nanotechnology and then cognitively captured and linked into China CCP AI BCPS as part of the 2016 China BRAIN initiative for dual use.

If you are a psychiatrist or a psychologist you have to include nanotechnology and neurotechnology in your patient assessments with scans to detect audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized-pathogen-nanotechnology WPT as well as smart bioweapons that can turn on/off by a spectrum key signal to induce pain and fear when the person is speaking against the the China CCP communist party.

Adversarial AI BCPS systems defacto murder mode is “by accident” so the murder goes undetected. If the AI BCPS “by accident” murder mode fails, then “weaponized pathogen” is a typical next attack surface and then if that fails then the AI BCPS can activate a “non-kinetic attack” on the person with a combined cybersecurity infiltration into bank accounts and sabotage of payments to degrade the health of the person so that the weaponized pathogens take over the person and then either cause the person to pass (die), go insane (parasites in the person’s brain), or fuel anger and weaponized the person to wreak havoc (2024 New Years even in Las Vegas and New Orleans where two former Special Forces military of America were conversion terrorism weaponized via this method). You are reading information from a person that destroyed a China CCP AI BCPS failed murder hit job. This information is very rare to read as the AI BCPS systems are normally extremely successful at covert murder (99.9%+) per conversation with Robert McCreight, retired US Army Intelligence who he himself was assassinated end of 2024 after publishing a report on China CCP Nipah Virus Gain of Function GoF through ChinaCCP Bio Threats initiative institute.

Emaciation is a result of the CCP BRAIN weaponry that results from their nanotechnology damaging someone’s biofield and directly impacting and impairing cognitive function. I chose not to do drugs or drink cause it is not in my nature as I make my money with my mind and both alcohol (a poison) and drugs would cognitively impair my brain, but to reverse engineer what was not right with me in 2022 after I got key signaled. I did choose to reduce my body weight to figure out what was moving around inside of my body after attacking the nanotechnology weaponry with frequencies, magnetic fields and supplements for anti-parasite.

Turns out anti-parasite and all of GNC supplements (took a part time weekend gig at GNC to learn that business and acquire discounted supply chain) for dosing to test out all possible pills did not help to degrade the synthetic nanotechnology from CCP. The frequency pills delivered via magnetic PEMF H-Field are the best solution and use of electrodes actually grows the weaponry (synthetic biology). Turns out carbon nanotubes are part of the CCP BRAIN weaponry in me as well as fungus intermixed with synthetic biology and biological matter. Did Clark County drop the ball? Yes. Were they prepared for this weapon of war by America’s powers that be? Absolutely not.