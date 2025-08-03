Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack
Electrostasis
Cognitive Integrity 209: Secret Diamagnetic In-situ Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy HBOT
0:00
-0:49

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Brandon’s Substack

Cognitive Integrity 209: Secret Diamagnetic In-situ Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy HBOT

Here is a secret few people on earth have figured out. It takes some time to prepare your body for the novel oxygenation reaction to work, but boy oh boy does it work!
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.'s avatar
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Aug 03, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

Here is something that even the most intelligent people in the world, including smart people are not aware of. The text in the post is the important part, I have a kalman filter transmitting in the background that disrupts the audio per each square wave TX as the audio is still through CCP nanobiochem when I use omnidirectional wifi (logged it like this…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Brandon’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Brandon Iglesias
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture