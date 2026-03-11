Brandon’s Substack

AIBCPS 216: Cox Communications All-In-One Cable Modems Default to WPA2 Resulting in Thefts of Items in American Homes

This brief is utilizing an updated video and audio recording system with focus on WPA2 insecure wifi protocols that should NOT be used with all-in-one cable modems and associated home security.
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Mar 11, 2026

On my most recent client interaction, Cox Communications, an ISP had recently supplied the client with an insecure all-in-one cable modem with wifi that only had WPA2 protocol listed as the WPA2 is the default wifi protocol when a consumer plugs in their cable modem provided by Cox Communications.

My recommendation is to purchase your own cable modem with phone service, but NOT wifi integrated into it and then add on a security appliance and wifi system separate to the cable modem. I’ll have detailed technical notes listed at www.reactwell.com and www.decontamination.ai regarding these topics as well as IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications integrations that enable automated proxy hacking and spreading of contamination by exploits of insecure WPA2 at residences in America, actively being exploited by Red Communist China and enemies of the state.

