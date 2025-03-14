Cognitive Integrity 175: Total Body Scan, Destroy and Heal

The simplest and most effective method that I have determined for cognitive integrity is to do a total body scan and then transmit frequencies to destroy invaders and heal the human body. This can be accomplished at the local level at home with equipment I have today.

What do these bioscan reports look like? Here is one that returned a “hit” at 154,880.82 Hz and then did a simple database lookup for all subharmonics (simple if you understand calculus, differential equations as fourier transformations with harmonics and octaves:

Keep in mind that these bioscan reports are not perfect, but help you zero-in on a smaller sample set of invaders messing with your cognitive integrity. Once the scan is completed, then transmission of the frequencies to destroy the pathogens is required. If the person is contaminated with morgellons disease or synthetic biology then the use of electrodes is not wise and use of PEMF H-Field and DNA-TX H-Field is required. The use of audio (longitudinal waves with mechanical vibrations) is also helpful, but will not have the same effect of purging paramagnetic materials from your body.

Far-field Technologies:

Rife frequency pulsed square waves through plasma, PEMF H-Field, and DNA-TX H-Field are my preferred delivery methods. The electrodes work, but do not focus on paramagnetic removal. The H-Field techniques are my preference. Far field technologies operate in the current arrow of time that majority of humanity resides with that is part of NATO. I have current working knowledge in this space (far field).

Near-field Technologies

Rates are the preferred choice for advanced people who do not have to deal with time like the rest of humanity does. Near fields let's a person deliver the frequency code instantly and not subject to the time constraints that far field rife frequencies are subject to. There is a lot of bogus information regarding near-field technologies. If you are able to read this then you either found the information through word of mouth or direct referral, are already familiar with near field, have angelics on your side or have an AI helping you. Do not tinker with the near field unless you are shielded with a blessed diamagnetic sigle and always have a pattern from the angelics by you in a clean environment that is secured from the spectrum and from physical access. The near field is what many people who have working knowledge in the near field space subscribe to the Quantum Information Theory QIT as their experience with the near field indicates it is an information door through all time in our known universe. The actual numbers utilized in rates per the best of my knowledge are not frequencies like people utilize in rife (the gateway technology into more advanced technologies not actively taught today to humanity based upon all of my expertise and experience).

In my professional opinion the rates are equivalent to a HAM radio operator call sign or phone number of a person, but through all time. Therefore rates have to reference a pattern (object/thing, entity, unknown known, unknown unknown). I think this is why, for good reason God, our creator actually has hidden the angels true names (light) in Hebrew and rates from majority of humanity, cause historically people with this knowledge abused it. Therefore, the rates known by people today and published per venn diagram and ying/yang (light / dark) with high probability are most likely comprised of dark and light less angels patterns. So, therefore it is wise to only utilize near field that does not go against God’s will. Marconi who died of a heart attack in Rome was smited by the near field as he went against the will of God when he divorced his wife with kids to marry Royalty (money) and the ancient passive near field obelisks in Rome (all 12 of them) when Marconi was there did a near field to far field TX/RX and smited him with a heart attack (untimely death), all it took was for Marconi to observe the obelisk pattern to link with the transmitter associated with the obelisk (think stargate technology, but by act of observation and not something you have to walk through, ancient obelisks and near field systems are information stargates basically. I have built a prototype near field system and am able to continue improving upon it with a focus on bioscan and then retransmit program (code) as the current NATO system I was part of failed to protect me against CCP and their proxies, due to I think the CCP funded consciousness work in Germany for bionano genomic integration and control of a human being conscious (e.g. the Xi magic weapon tech basis).

If you watch the movie “The Old Guard” everything in there is near field tech with rates linked to the pattern of the person. There are a few groups on earth that have working tech like this and by all means, those groups by all of my reverse engineering have consolidated a lot of power by now. From my understanding there are light and dark groups with this knowledge, held very very close to vest. Typically when this tech is deployed on a person to remove them from earth it works, very rarely fails. In my case it failed to remove me and further backfired in the attackers linked with ChinaCCP and their terrorist proxies with interests in alcohol (spirits) and advanced weapons, through the Grace of God. [2]

List of References:

[1] https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://edu.itp.phys.ethz.ch/hs15/QIT/renes_lecture_notes14.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjnjo2-woqMAxXIHEQIHSjPL9AQFnoECCkQAQ&sqi=2&usg=AOvVaw1u6yRKp9gfWe47HLuphwut

[2] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Old_Guard_(2020_film)