Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Cognitive Integrity 196: Contamination by nano-biochem with removed samples

Detox protocols working with continued detox and removal of magnetic nano-biochem materials.
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.'s avatar
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Jun 26, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Continuing to detox with addition of colloidal silver nanoparticle nasal spray with diet of garlic and essential vitamins and minerals with further results.

Here is this morning contamination removal after a hot shower with Dr. Bronner soaps.

For further information on working detox to remove magnetic nanotechnology contamination (e.g. nano-biochem in times of unrestricted war with China CCP) then go to www.aibcps.com and send me an email)

Note: my Colloidal silver nasal spray detox video was removed by youtube that cited medical misinformation. Why? Cause Colloidal silver nanoparticles work and my video had actual gunk being removed shown after a day of use. The pharmaceutical corps have all non-profit generating technologies that provide sovereign healthcare to an individual banned via hardwire AI ban integrations into all big tech to limit true working technologies, that are not patent protected and generate little to no revenue, from reaching the public. This in the marcom (marketing and communications) industry is called “information management”. Here is the sinus cleanse and detox video reposted again:

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Brandon Iglesias
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture