Here is the magnetic salt lamp prototype v2 where I'm utilizing basic helmholtz coils and a basic arduino uno to cycle through the sequence of frequencies delivered via PEMF H-field and logged PWM.

The code utilized for the magnetic salt lamps works well. I’m now validating the sequences with a oscilloscope Tektronix MDO34 and the frequency logger (digital counter) and validating how clean or dirty the signal generator is (area for improvement).

This initial version when utilized at night synchronizes the horrid contamination from CCP within people’s bodies so that they do not get woke up at night and slow killed by the CCP world largest psionic ELF disrupting their REM sleep cycle.

For this use case older PEMF tech with basic drivers works to accumulate magnetic nanotechnology (contamination) from the local environment.

Any questions or interest can go to www.aibcps.com and scroll down for contact information. The tech is real and works, but does not remove the contamination from your body, it just helps you disconnect from the signal keeping you up at night so you can sleep. It buys you time (e.g. life till you get clean and clear of contamination).