State of America per Select Committee on CCP yesterday highlighted non-classified attacks and threats on America by CCP, but failed to mention smart nanotechnology weapons, the preferred CCP weapon.

ACTIONS:

Get rid of TP Link hardware (dumpster fire) and replace with NATO manufactured hardware. Get rid of Motorolla hardware and replace with NATO hardware Get rid of Lenovo and replace with NATO laptop and desktop hardware with a Trusted a platform Module TPM. Get rid of Huawei hardware and replace with NATO hardware not manufactured in China CCP. Get rid of Hisense appliances and devices and replace with not made in China. Ensure you have a smart phone that is not Motorolla or Huawei or any other CCP owned manufacturer (full or fractional). Go here in April for a not owned by China list of smart phones, wifi hardware, laptops, desktops and appliances. www.reactwell.com Do not visit China or BRIC nation states that have Huawei equipment installed until you have effective countermeasures in place (your government should be able to help you, if not go here www.reactwell.com in April)

During the Select Committee meeting on CCP yesterday, End the Typhoons, Ms. Kim was attacked by China CCP Xi Magic Weapon when she goes against the communist regime party line and provide information that is negative in nature against CCP and PLA in China.

Ms. Kim represents California, a state that has been under covert CCP PLA nanotechnology, psionics and neurotechnology attack since at least the time Jimmy Swaggart of Baton Rouge, LA visited California and got brain controlled to ruin his reputation (yes psionic weapons can take control of your brain and body), I bet nobody ever educated Jimmy Swaggart on this tech before he got attacked with it for a reputation smear… the human mind has no natural defenses against psionics, neurotechnology and nanotechnology. Psionics has been around for at least a century and there are white hats and black hats. The black hats work with and use CCP and others covertly.

So what classified and top secret Intel did the US Government fail to tell the public in this meeting? Simple, CCP has weaponized nanotechnology inside of Americans and the Chinese that Beijing directs with their AI BCPS to travel and infect other nation states with. The nanotechnology, part of CCP 2016 BRAIN initiative enables audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT to be installed inside of a human body’s vagus nerve system and be activated or deactivated based upon a key signal from various living off of the land LOTL sensors and also CCP world largest Psionic ELF. How do I know this? I defeated China CCP PLA by reverse engineering their Xi Magic Weapon to live to tell the story so others are not covertly poached and stuck in the China Trap.

The event was LIVE and when Ms. Kim spoke out against a China CCP PLA the AI BCPS from CCP was activated and then attacked Ms. Kim during her speech as Ms. Kim has a material based upon nanotechnology inside of her that pierced America’s national security system and was reconfigured (molecular) to perform a harmful signal transmission from inside of her body as well as change from a non-magnetic state to paramagnetic confirmation to latch onto the local electrical grid magnetic field and ELF transmissions from CCP world largest psionic ELF to attempt to shut her down from over 1,000 miles away. Welcome to unrestricted war times where CCP has weapons that can effectuate change in the beating heart of Americans in our federal governmental institutions in Washington DC.

China CCP PLA don’t mess with Democracy, I have your number Xi, from one peer chemical engineer to another. Further, I have successfully disabled your nanotech weaponry. Xi and CCP are bad pandas that are wanna be dragons (faux paid), come get some Xi.