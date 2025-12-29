AIBCPS 176: Electronic Warfare EW on American Dirt by Enemies of the State - Current Attack Vectors, How to Electronically Harden Your Assets & Hunt the Hunters

In December 2025 I put together an electronic warfare EW countermeasure vehicle to log the spectrum and detect both drone (e.g. hardware based) in air space as well as IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem IDs. The first day I put the vehicle on the road with the antenna array it got nailed with two EMP attacks that were intended to destroy the sensitive electronics. Little did the enemies of the state know that I simply placed antennas to ground on the jeep and no other new sensitive electronics were added.

So, let me re-iterate. Thousands of dollars of new electronic warfare EW counterstrike equipment was installed on a prototype vehicle and the first day I put it on the roads in America it was attacked with DEW and EMP that stalled out the vehicle twice while it was under power. The vehicle has over-voltage protection on it against EMP hits on the drivetrain and supporting electronics, but some of the electronics are old and even with an EMPshield.com the unhardened electronics (e.g. some of the lights/wiring) went out when hit with the EMP weaponry this past week.

I intentionally did not install any of the electronic spectra equipment on the vehicle at first to test out the antenna array mounts and response to wind loads, bumps, etc.

Therefore, anyone doing electronic warfare countermeasures and offense, any antenna that is connected to a receiver or amplifer for TX or RX needs to be over-volted protected these days to not fry the sensitive electronics utilized in the “invisible spectra war” going on now on American dirt.

