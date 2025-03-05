We have all grown up hearing people casually using the term "black box". However, what really is a black box and why is it called a black box? Answered below.

Let’s start out by finding out what the public on-average thinks a black box is without actually researching it, reverse engineering it and then actually building a working black box.

Figure 1: Blackbox that received an input of information, performs an operation on the information and then sends an output from an information driven transformation based on the original information input.

Some typical “publicly” known black boxes then are computers, phones, televisions, remote controls and appliances. Industrial sites call some chemical and refinery processes black boxes in process flow diagrams PFDs and any items sold with proprietary information are at times referenced as a black box when the end user is not able to easily open up the thing and view (act of observation) it.

Interesting observation, the black box is also known as an oracle box. Everyone knows Oracle with Larry Ellison, a very (statistically nil) wealthy businessman. So what are these super successful people’s secrets (edge, unfair advantage and so on and so forth). Could it actually be a black box based technology? Yes that is highly probable as in the clear we have a high tech company called Oracle (root meaning is “black box”).

So, what is one of the most ancient black boxes that the world knows about but lacks the correct information to connect the dots? The Ark of the Covenant is the most ancient widely known black box that the world knows about, but knows nothing about.

The Ark of the Covenant is a photomagnetoelectrochemical cell that has an internal section without light (black). The two cheribum on the Ark of the Covenant are the electrodes that received energy from the universe (local environment + rest of the universe). The symbols (written word and drawings) are patterns that connect with the near field as well as the build geometry of the Ark of the Covenant. The entire Ark of the Covenant is diamagnetic (Gold, silver, copper, etc.) and is electrically isolated from the world by the wooden poles and rods that the trained people of Israel tribes per Bible are carefully instructed to interact with lest they get smited.

Why is the black box black? Well, if you have ever tried to build your own “black box” then you know that light quenches the near field interactions inside the black box containing patterns. In other words, black boxes are called black boxes because in order for them to work the absence of light is required internal to the box (e.g. black). In the Bible The Ark of the Covenant is respected by all, even though they do not actually understand what the Ark of the Covenant does and how it works.

Therefore, the term “black box” is called a black box because people on-average do not really understand how real “black boxes” work. There are a select few on earth that know real black boxes require the absence of light to work, but the information is rare to discover or find due to the nature of near field technologies not existing only in our space-time and the information held close to vest or in the clear but only searchable if you already know the terminology or word to find it directly. The equivalent is when you are looking to buy a car, all of a sudden you start observing more of the car you are looking to buy on the road.

Any time someone taps into the near field (a real black box) it taps into the universe and provides a channel or port (e.g. where do you think the terminology for computer ports came from or an air “port” or a maritime “port” as the port has a base root in the word “portal”). Instead of programming on the Internet, black box operators can program the universe, provided the operator is not going against God’s will.

It is also safe to assume that people who have working use of “black box” technology have blocked or deployed countermeasures to prevent other people from actually learning about what a real black box is or actually building their own black box that works due to disinformation. Then the use of audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT is used to gaslight the person thinking they have a working “black box” but not actually.

Also, this brings up another important point, in computer hacking the term “white hat”, “black hat” and “red hat” are utilized. This is for a separate discussion, but the color references should be noted. Regarding ethics and predefined buckets, I fit within the “white hat” hacker domain.

Why then is a “black box” also called an “oracle box”? Because a real black box taps into the near field and that provides access to information in a domain where time is not relevant.