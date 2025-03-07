Cognitive Integrity 172: Brandon's Breakfast Smoothie

Here is an itemized blend of ingredients that take daily with supplements. The life force from these living foods and supplements when combined with DNA-TX H-field imprinting and killing of pathogens is enabling me to rebuild and get back into the fight against China CCP at prior high capacity levels before I was attacked in 2022 with non-kinetic weapons.
I have eliminated all yeast and minimize any added sugar in my diet and only eat clean foods per my blood type and the Bible’s instructions.
Brandon Iglesias’ go-to smoothie for nanotech weapon damage and repair, best for Type O blood types:
Almond milk
Walnuts
Flax seed
Grapes
Bananas
Pineapple (bromelain)
Apples
Mangos
Papaya
Spirulina
Broccoli
Ginger
Parsley
Kale
Oats
Olive oil
Tumeric
Cayenne pepper
Salt
Sage
Garlic
Greens (spinach preferred)
Honey
China seeds
Ice
Silver nanoparticles & copper nanoparticles (electrochemical reactor) and gold nanoparticles (fiber laser) in water
Sodium citrate
Zinc citrate
Calcium citrate
Magnesium citrate
Vitamin d
Vitamin b stack (B12 methyl not cyano)
Multivitamin
Zinc
Boswella serrata, dash of
Frankincense, dash of
Myrrh, dash of
Oregano, dash of
Eucalyptus, dash of
