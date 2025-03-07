Cognitive Integrity 172: Brandon's Breakfast Smoothie

Here is an itemized blend of ingredients that take daily with supplements. The life force from these living foods and supplements when combined with DNA-TX H-field imprinting and killing of pathogens is enabling me to rebuild and get back into the fight against China CCP at prior high capacity levels before I was attacked in 2022 with non-kinetic weapons.

I have eliminated all yeast and minimize any added sugar in my diet and only eat clean foods per my blood type and the Bible’s instructions.

Brandon Iglesias’ go-to smoothie for nanotech weapon damage and repair, best for Type O blood types: