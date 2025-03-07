Brandon’s Substack
Cognitive Integrity 172: Brandon's Breakfast Smoothie
Blend of ingredients in a morning with supplements is enabling me to rebuild and get back into the fight against China CCP at prior high capacity levels before I was attacked in 2022.
Mar 07, 2025
Transcript

Here is an itemized blend of ingredients that take daily with supplements. The life force from these living foods and supplements when combined with DNA-TX H-field imprinting and killing of pathogens is enabling me to rebuild and get back into the fight against China CCP at prior high capacity levels before I was attacked in 2022 with non-kinetic weapons.

I have eliminated all yeast and minimize any added sugar in my diet and only eat clean foods per my blood type and the Bible’s instructions.

Brandon Iglesias’ go-to smoothie for nanotech weapon damage and repair, best for Type O blood types:

  1. Almond milk

  2. Walnuts

  3. Flax seed

  4. Grapes

  5. Bananas

  6. Pineapple (bromelain)

  7. Apples

  8. Mangos

  9. Papaya

  10. Spirulina

  11. Broccoli

  12. Ginger

  13. Parsley

  14. Kale

  15. Oats

  16. Olive oil

  17. Tumeric

  18. Cayenne pepper

  19. Salt

  20. Sage

  21. Garlic

  22. Greens (spinach preferred)

  23. Honey

  24. China seeds

  25. Ice

  26. Silver nanoparticles & copper nanoparticles (electrochemical reactor) and gold nanoparticles (fiber laser) in water

  27. Sodium citrate

  28. Zinc citrate

  29. Calcium citrate

  30. Magnesium citrate

  31. Vitamin d

  32. Vitamin b stack (B12 methyl not cyano)

  33. Multivitamin

  34. Zinc

  35. Boswella serrata, dash of

  36. Frankincense, dash of

  37. Myrrh, dash of

  38. Oregano, dash of

  39. Eucalyptus, dash of

