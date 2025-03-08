Cognitive Integrity 174: Atherosclerosis & Low Blood Oxygen Countermeasures

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, but my countermeasures against cognitive degradation attacks in food, medicine, spectrum, water and air on a paramagnetic polluted earth. If you have a medical condition go see your medical doctor.

The key to health is oxygenation via blood flow and debris removal via lymphatic system. Without these two basic systems functioning properly any type of healthy food or supplement will not make that much of a difference and in fact it has hurt me in the past. I discovered this through intermittent fasting to recover my health and then figured out that bio nanotechnology had plugged up a good portion of my circulatory system, even though my blood oxygen levels were healthy. I found out that blood oxygen levels only let you know the active blood flow circuit levels, but provide no insight into obstructed or partially obstructed blood flow circuits (veins, arteries, capillaries, etc.).

So, with a vast array of thrombic nanotech agents of war now piercing Americans in an age of unrestricted war where the human body is the battlefield, ensuring that I am diamagnetic and have a clear functioning circulatory and waste removal system with no blockages is key.

What are some simple methods to scan the body for healthy blood flow and oxygenation? Thermography via infrared (NIR and FIR) ranging from 780 mm to 1160 mm in wavelength (within terahertz frequency range).

The use of thermography is a good first pass approach to detecting any macroscale issues. After an issue is detected then I do a bioscan for weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT and audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT can be performed to further elucidate the root cause. Then I dose with calcium disodium EDTA and transmit blood clearing and decompilation and clot removal frequencies via pulsed square waves for harmonics at 50% duty at the key frequencies.

I prefer to utilize 40,000 Hz 62,000 Hz add 63,000 Hz for regeneration and blood decoagulation, after drinking imprinted water with the blood cleanup frequency. My next purchase is a dark field microscope to validate frequencies further and help others via quantitative lab inspection. If you want to contribute to this work in a way to help others subscribe with a founding membership or if your budget does not allow then let more people know about this incredible yet humble work via word of mouth.

