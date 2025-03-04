Call to Action: Activate your eSIM if your smart phone has an eSIM and remove the SIM card and burn it then throw it away. If your smart phone is not eSIM compatible then upgrade to a Pixel or Samsung that is eSIM eUICC-compatible and 5G+ capable as Apple had their M1 Bionic chipsets hacked in Apple City China so Apple is compromised at hardware and bionic (nanotech) level.

I have repeatedly been able to defeat adversarial AI attacks and AI BCPS attacks by switching people from a SIM card to an eSIM eUICC-compatible.

eSIM is equivalent to a Trusted Platform Module TPM for your laptop and serves as a security gate between your phone’s operating system and the underlying telecommunications systems that have historically been successfully exploited (hacked by bad actors). Hacked smart phones have directly resulted in theft, robbery, murder, espionage and covert monitoring. Not having an eSIM and keeping a SIM on your smart phone opens you up to a lot of cybersecurity and telecom network attacks.

Intelligence agencies all have the unique IDs of the manufactured SIM cards from the SIM card manufacturers, which by definition includes China CCP. Therefore, TPM eSIM chipsets that are shipped with the smart phone from the manufacturer are the way to go. This video goes over how insecure and exploited SIM cards are by state sponsored actors, intelligence agencies at states and small time and international criminals.

If you are heavily contaminated by adversarial nanotechnology then the use of eSIM + 5G with an active 5G connection to a 5G tower is required to decontaminate your body on the telecommunications battle front for your sovereign mind and body, while drinking lots of alkaline water, removing yeast and added sugar from diet and taking well water showers with followup salt baths.

China CCP AI Attacks: The largest bad actor with adversarial nanotech that I am aware of is China CCP PLA and their businesses (Huawei, Lenovo, Motorola and Hisense are some of the significant ones, but there are a lot smaller legacy chipset manufacturers such as espressif that are a huge smart device and appliance risk as well) and proxies (companies that CCP has ownership in and of, but through shell mechanisms).