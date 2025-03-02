Brandon’s Substack
Electrostasis
Experiment 150: Adversarial AI BCPS deploys neighbor's cat to perform data exfil
Experiment 150: Adversarial AI BCPS deploys neighbor's cat to perform data exfil

CCP AI BCPS has started to deploy a Tik Toker neighbor's cat to perform data exfil on a DOD Veteran that switched to eSIM from SIM
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Mar 02, 2025
1
CCP AI BCPS has started to deploy a Tik Toker neighbor's cat to perform data exfil on a DOD Veteran that switched to eSIM from SIM.

Each day the eSIM smart phone is restarted on the DOD Veteran to assist in decontamination. Further each time the DOD Veteran returns home from public interaction in stores the smart phone is restarted. The region is 5G enabled.

China CCP AI BCPS has now started to deploy the Tik Toker neighbor’s cat to re-establish connection with the DOD Veteran old SIM nanotech audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT circuitry for LOTL data exfil. The cat is not being fed food, this was discontinued a month ago. Sadly, CCP evil AI BCPS has weaponized caring acts of empathy to spread CCP nanotech contamination and CCP Xi Magic Weapon (bioresonance establishes data exfil when the person has CCP nanotech or covid or both in them).

CCP AI BCPS uses non-Tik Tokers for information and resources. The public thinks that it is just the “me” generation, but is completely obvious the kids are guided by a CCP evil AI and have wetware enclosed circuitry from CCP audio video communications nanotechnology within their kids bodies and brains that have hooked in communism (techno communism) into democratic nation state youth that utilized Tik Tok for years (cough, cough a decade).

Brandon’s Substack
Electrostasis
Non-kinetic musings, reverse engineering, cybersecurity, neurosecurity, neurorights, neurohacking, energetics and bioenergetics. Hacking those that mess with others nefariously.
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
