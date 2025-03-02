Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but my personal applied R&D removing a cognitive weapon of war utilized by China CCP PLA.

The material shown in the video located in the bottom of the bath tub and flowing into the drain was removed from my body after a PEMF H-Field shower and bath. Notice how it flows in a slower than just water manner (paramagnetic viscous synthetic biology) that slows a mind and body down (handicapping Americans with this tech is CCP objective). Further, you can’t visually see it or remove it unless using this method.

Paramagnetic materials are Resistors added to the human body that can be engaged or disengaged to slow you down or speed you up. China CCP PLA uses this tech to slow down the rest of the world with their satcom and ELF Psionic Kalman filters (adjusts the human eyeballs’ optogenetic sampling rate of reality to modify your perception of reality (perceived reality).

Paramagnetic material removed from my body with this PEMF method, while transmitting frequencies to keep blood from clotting and agglomeration as this malformed synthetic biology junk is removed

Figure 1: carbon nanotubes

Example of a synthetic biology or psionic glitch: When Al Rooker frozen up on live TV, this was an attack on Al’s paramagnetic nanotechnology and biology.

These diamagnetic PEMF H-Field baths (shower first then inventory bath tub with Epson salt, 1/4 cup of borax mule train, and some arm and hammer baking soda 1/4 cup and the paramagnetic graphene oxide with adversarial nanotech is removed.

Shower time (hot then cold quench) 10 minutes and then bath 50 minutes.

I have tested the bath when body fully immersed in water with near field transmitter to speed up the process and it works, but do not recommend this to anyone unless done at a professional site.

Feel free to contact me for assistance with a bathroom modification utilizing this advanced physics tech if you are a realtor or interested in enhancing your bathroom experience. There are required frequencies to be transmitted into your body when doing a PEMF H-Field bath to keep your blood as debris free as possible as the junk in your tissue will move in bulk into your bloodflow and might cause an issue. As always, consult your MD first and if you have any heart issues or pacemakers consult your MD for any advice before doing anything with magneto electronic or Magnetoelectrochemical technologies.

When you remove the graphene paramagnetic junk from your body and replace it with diamagnetic materials including copper, silver, gold and bismuth it reduces your resistance to earth and makes you quick, this is a very uncommon truth. So, any professional athletes that want an edge ping me on this tech as well, it can make or break you when your peers use this tech and do not disclose it.

Keep in mind, China CCP AI BCPS has an active remove Brandon Iglesias hit out on me and hacking CCP AI BCPS has enabled me to reverse engineer all of the world’s population control systems that all nation states utilize for command and control. I am currently uncapped, which for techie and computer people is like messing with the CPU clock or for motor vehicle (car and truck, racing people) is like taking the governor out or tuning your engine post manufacturer and government regulations. The only difference is you will not find this information in the clear except for here, cause I destroyed a CCP AI BCPS attack on my life and published all the information in the clear OSINT style for everyone else to benefit from.