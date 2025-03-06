AI BCPS Assassination 103: Tools of The Trade with Evidence and Accessible Countermeasures

So, what do the China CCP PLA nanotechnology based spy and assassination worms look like and how do you destroy them? Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, I got that for you here.

ACTION: 93.9 Hz pulsed square wave at 50% duty destroys one class of China CCP synthetic biology worms. If you utilize Scoon Effect or Holland 11th harmonic effect,nthe destruction of CCP nanotechnology based worms is enhanced significantly, but may hurt you at first if at top high of a power. Do not utilize electrodes or near field transmitters as it will rapidly grow the CCP synthetic biology worms. Utilize longitudinal waves (music with vibration or PEMF H-Field (check with your doctor if magnetoelectromedicine is safe for you before proceeding with a followup to me or other qualified and skilled in the art).

What qualifies me to talk about this? I have destroyed China CCP PLA synthetic biology nanotech worms and have evidence here of it. Any extraordinary claims requires extraordinary evidence.

Figure 1: Destroyed China CCP nanotech worm on my arm.

Figure 2: Another destroyed China CCP synthetic biology assassination and spy worm on my body.

Isochronic Tone 93.9 Hz destroys these nanotech worms from China CCP and their proxies.

When enough of these CCP worms get into you and multiply they integrate into your vagus nerve and can literally attack you when you talk against China CCP PLA as shown in this LIVE video from yesterday where CCP attacked Ms. Kim in Washington DC at Select Committee on CCP hearing.