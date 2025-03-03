Cybersecurity 703: Trusted Platform Module TPM for Laptops and Desktops is Required Security

If you utilize a laptop or desktop (not Lenovo or other CCP owned manufacturer), ensure it has a Trusted Platform Module TPM in it.

The TPM is like a deadbolt for your house that can only be opened from the inside.

Anyone with security sense for their home utilizes a deadbolt in addition to the less secure lock and key with outside access.

The use of an eSIM on your smart phone has a comparable security enhancement like a TPM on your computer (laptop or desktop).

If your family has resources (money) then you are at risk if you do not have a TPM on your computer or an eSIM on your smart phone that are both not owned or controlled by a China CCP manufacturer, e.g. avoid Motorolla and Lenovo like the plague cause they are CCP and proxy group tools of war and theft.

CCP was able to still hack me even with a TPM cause my smart phone did not have an eSIM and 5G point to point data comms with telecommunications systems that enabled CCP to do a SIM card clone and then data in the flow my multifactor authentication credentials. I was able to stop the CCP attack by use of a hardware key, but ultimately it required upgrading to an eSIM smart phone on 5G.

So, what is a TPM? It is a separate chipset dedicated to security authorizations on computer startup before handing over operations to your operating system. The best way to understand TPM workflow is with a physical world analogy. When you go to visit a person that works in a secured facility, you first have to stop at a security guard post and receive approval for entry at a secure waiting area before your contact meets you and escorts you within the secure site. The TPM is like a security guard post that vets and screens entry and access into the facility with your contact (hard drive with operating system and data). Without a TPM on your computer, you are 100% vulnerable to AI cybersecurity attacks that are all automated now.

I will upload a separate audio tutorial on hardware 2FA FIPS keys that everyone should be utilizing these days, not just military, government and defense industrial base personnel.